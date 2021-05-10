McAlester Public Schools officials made adjustments to the district's mask policy.
School board members voted to approve a policy change that would remove the district’s mask mandate — depending on the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s weekly COVID-19 risk level map.
OSDH’s weekly map determines each county’s risk level. Counties in the green risk phase have fewer than 1.43 daily new cases per 100,000 population, while yellow risk phase indicates between 1.43 and 14.29 daily new cases.
OSDH listed Pittsburg County in the yellow risk level last week. The agency releases the reports every Wednesday.
After lengthy discussion over the policy, board member Shelli Colbert moved to drop the mask requirement if Pittsburg County’s risk level goes green — but keep it in place if the county’s risk level is yellow or higher.
Board member Rachel Gronwald seconded the motion and Cameron Fields was the lone no vote as the motion passed.
“I like the policy,” MPS Superintendent Randy Hughes said after the meeting. “That’s what we want — to keep everybody safe and make sure everyone’s safe so I’m onboard with it.”
McAlester city councilors and Pittsburg County commissioners voted to remove their mask mandates in April.
MPS requires masks to be worn at all campuses.
The district tracks and reports districtwide coronavirus data on its website.
MPS reported 100 total students and employees out due to COVID-19 on Feb. 12 — but only one student tested positive as of Monday.
“I’m torn,” MPS Board President Joy Tribbey said before the vote.
Tribbey said she wants to keep public safety as the top priority and voiced concerns over opening up to potential litigation without a mandate in place.
She said masks also presented unforeseen impacts on teachers and students by limiting social interaction.
Board member Rachel Gronwald said she also understands the frustration brought on by masks.
“As a parent (of a student), I don’t want my kid wearing a mask anymore,” Gronwald said. She added that several parents contacted her requesting the mask policy be removed.
Some principals told board members they heard concerns from parents about continuing to wear masks, but also heard from those concerned about student's safety.
Hughes told board members before the vote that he doesn’t like masks, but wanted to make safety a priority.
“We’ve been the strongest in the area on this mask mandate,” Hughes said, referencing some area school districts with weaker policies or no mask requirements.
Contact Adrian O’Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.