School officials said a stipend is a way to thank employees for overcoming challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic at McAlester Public Schools.
MPS Board of Education members voted Monday to approve a one-time nonrecurring stipend of $250 to all district employees.
“Everybody has worked extremely hard; it’s been a trying year,” MPS Superintendent Randy Hughes said. “I know what we’re looking for is not a lot, but it’s something to say thank you for your efforts, thank you for your time, thank you for making it through.”
“I think it’s a tremendous ideas and a small token of what they’ve done this year,” MPS Board President Joy Tribbey said.
Tribbey said she was grateful for the efforts of administration and staff districtwide to give students a sense of normalcy through the COVID-19 pandemic.
School officials discussed how plans to upgrade technology districtwide were accelerated due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the 2020 spring semester.
Staff hurriedly formed and implemented distance learning models, including training sessions with employees and new techniques.
District officials also worked to increase the number of wifi hotspots throughout the city of McAlester to offer more internet available for students in need.
Hughes thanked board members and district employees for the effort to keep everyone safe while offering the best education available during a challenging time.
Adrian O'Hanlon III
