During this difficult time, our front-line health care staff need our support and encouragement. Many have already reached out asking how they can help. We have an opportunity for you!
We are asking for donations for our Employee Care Cart. The cart will make rounds to our front-line staff (those dealing directly with patients) to provide them encouragement, snacks and personal care items.
We’d like to invite you and your organization to be part of this special effort. Following is a list of requested items.
Notes or cards of encouragement
Written prayers
Hand sanitizers (pocket size)
Individually wrapped, store-bought snacks
Donations may be delivered to the main entrance of the hospital and given to Jeannie Leflore (918-916-6586) or Kim Hall (918-424-6031)
Monday – Friday, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm
