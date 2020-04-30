Another McAlester nursing home reported a positive COVID-19 case at its facility.
McAlester Nursing and Rehab released a statement reporting a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday.
“McAlester Nursing and Rehab is doing everything we can to ensure this first case is the only case of the virus in our facility,” according to the statement. “Resident safety is our top priority. We are in very close communication with local and state health officials to ensure we are taking the appropriate steps at this time.”
The name of the staff member has not been made public due to patient privacy laws, but the facility reported that it notified the family.
McAlester Nursing and Rehab’s report was not included in the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s most recent executive order report from late April 29, which lists long-term care facilities linked to positive COVID-19 cases among other data.
The OSDH report from April 29 lists positive cases of one staff member and one resident at Belfair in McAlester, and one fatal case of a Mitchell Manor resident.
OSDH reported 3,473 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases statewide as of April 29, including 781 confirmed positive cases linked to long-term care facilities.
