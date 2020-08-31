McAlester Public Schools announced Monday a student at Puterbaugh Middle School tested positive for COVID-19.
MPS Superintendent Randy Hughes said in a release the district is working with the Pittsburg County Health Department to do contact tracing and ask anyone in close contact with the individual to quarantine.
The district reported two students who tested positive for COVID-19, with three employees and 22 students quarantined as of Aug. 28.
The following is the full statement:
Dear Parents, Staff and Community members:
Today, we received notification that a student at Puterbaugh Middle School has tested positive for COVID-19. While we must protect the privacy of the person involved, we believe it is best to communicate transparently with you so you can make well-informed decisions for your family.
We are working in collaboration with the Pittsburg County Health Department. The individuals who have been determined to be a close contact will be contacted. These individuals will be asked to quarantine.
COVID-19 is transmitted through person-to-person contact and through the exchange of respiratory droplets. As more cases are being confirmed across the state, including in our community, we must be vigilant. Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath. If you or any member of your family exhibit these symptoms, please contact your medical provider for advice immediately. Symptoms usually appear 2-14 days after exposure.
The CDC recommends the following best practices to help prevent the spread of COVID-19:
· Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
· Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.
· Avoid close contact with those who are sick.
· Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your sleeve.
· Avoid touching your eyes, mouth and nose.
· Disinfect frequently touched surfaces and objects.
· Stay at home when you are sick.
· Practice social distancing, leaving at least six feet between you and other people.
· Wear a cloth mask in public when you cannot social distance.
Our greatest priority is the safety of our students, staff and community members. It is important to remember that children are greatly influenced by the reactions of adults when facing difficult circumstances. I encourage everyone to remain calm and to be empathic and respectful to those affected.
We are grateful for the opportunity to serve you and your family, especially as we face this challenging situation together. Thank you for your support of McAlester Public Schools.
Sincerely,
Randy Hughes
Superintendent
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.