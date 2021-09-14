McAlester Mayor John Browne declared a state of emergency in the city during Tuesday night’s council meeting based on the local hospital being overloaded amid a recent COVID-19 surge.
Browne said the declaration is not a mask mandate, but recognizes the work being done by employees at McAlester Regional Health Center — which has worked at capacity in its intensive care unit with ambulances backed up at the emergency room at various points in recent weeks.
“I'm begging people to wear masks and get vaccinated,” Browne said. “The hospital is working beyond what you can expect people to do.
“There’s that many patients coming in with COVID and all the numbers show that you are much much less likely to be hospitalized if you’re vaccinated — and even less likely to go to ICU if you’re vaccinated,” he added.
The southeast Oklahoma hospital reportedly couldn’t staff its last remaining ventilator before patients on ventilators died earlier this month.
McAlester Assistant Fire Chief told the News-Capital emergency response officials adjusted ambulance routes after several remained waiting outside the hospital’s emergency room recently awaiting a bed for patients.
County officials urge residents to avoid the emergency room and seek out non-emergent health locations to get tested.
Browne said the declaration recognizes the work of MRHC staff and encourages everyone to wear a mask and get vaccinated.
“It recognizes the work of the hospital staff, number one — and it also encourages everyone to wear masks and to get vaccinated,” Browne said.
Medical experts continue urging people to wear masks and get vaccinated as COVID-19 continues its resurgence.
