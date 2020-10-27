City councilors took no action during the Tuesday meeting at City Hall on an agenda item regarding the mask ordinance — meaning it is still in effect.
“Now is not the time to stop what we’re doing with this,” McAlester Mayor John Browne told councilors during the meeting.
Data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows Pittsburg County has 1,261 total cumulative cases, 1,082 assumed recoveries, and 20 deaths as of Tuesday — totaling 159 active cases.
Although a recent surge in active cases was attributed to an outbreak at Jackie Brannon Correctional Center, the Oklahoma State Department of Corrections reported 13 positive cases at the facility and none at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary as of Tuesday.
An Oct. 18 report from the White House Coronavirus Task Force listed McAlester among 13 Oklahoma metro areas in a red zone — which indicates areas with more than 100 new cases for every 100,000 residents. The report also lists Pittsburg County among 41 counties as a red zone.
The White House Coronavirus Task Force report shows Oklahoma is in the red zone for cases, with the 11th highest rate, and test positivity, with the seventh highest rate.
CDC data shows 34,200 "influenza-associated deaths" for 2018-2019. The CDC’s provisional death counts for COVID-19 shows more than 200,000 "deaths involving COVID-19.” Johns Hopkins reports 225,739 Americans have died of COVID-19 between January 2020 and Tuesday.
City councilors during an Aug. 20 special meeting voted to strike a $100 fine for individuals who do not comply with the ordinance, but left intact a $100 fine for businesses or other places of public gatherings or accommodation that don’t require masks to be worn.
An emergency declaration on the Aug. 20 ordinance meant it became immediately effective once passed.
The U.S. Constitution’s 10th Amendment gives states all powers not given to the federal government and nearly-two centuries' worth of U.S. Supreme Court decisions allow states to take public health emergency actions, according to the American Bar Association.
Oklahoma's 11 O.S. 22-120 states, “The municipal governing body may enact and enforce such ordinances, rules and regulations as it deems necessary for the protection of the public health, not inconsistent with state law; and may establish and regulate hospitals, and provide for their operation and support. The governing body may make regulations to prevent the introduction of contagious diseases into the municipality and may enforce quarantine laws within five (5) miles of the municipal limits.”
