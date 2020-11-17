With indoor sports seasons starting in the coming weeks, McAlester Public Schools has outlined its health and safety COVID-19 protocols for fans.
McAlester Athletic Director John Homer said curating a plan to battle against the pandemic been a difficult undertaking, given the rise of coronavirus cases across Oklahoma.
“It’s been tough, I’m telling you,” Homer said. “It’s been tough, but our people have been pretty good.”
Unlike most schools around the area, McAlester already had an indoors protocol during volleyball season. But with numbers on the rise, combined with the upcoming flu season, school officials had to adapt that protocol further.
Data from the Oklahoma State Health Department on Monday shows 265 active COVID-19 cases in Pittsburg County — a new record high.
OSDH reported 1,620 total cases, 1,335 assumed recoveries, and 21 deaths in Pittsburg County as of Monday.
As MPS has done with all sports, each athlete will be given a set number of game day passes to give out to family, and only those with game day passes will be allowed to purchase tickets.
But according to Homer, the number of fans allowed in Bob Brumley Gymnasium will be cut to around 300 total.
“We’re going to probably be somewhere between 30 and 40 percent,” Homer said. “I’ve already talked to all of our opponents; we’re going to limit how many people they can bring to a varsity ballgame.”
The normal student section seating courtside will also remain rolled up and inactive, as well as marked-off seating around the gym to allow for safe social distancing measures. Masks will continue to be required for all fans in attendance.
Another measure MPS has taken to limit contact and spread has been the cancellation of upcoming scrimmages. McAlester usually holds a large meeting of basketball teams during the Thanksgiving holiday week, but Homer said they had to make the difficult decision to cancel those.
“We’ve done the Bob Brumley basketball scrimmage for probably over 40 years, and we’re not going to have them this year,” Homer said. “We just can not afford to have multiple kids, multiple teams up here at the scrimmage.”
McAlester Superintendent Randy Hughes said that the goal of the plan is to keep everyone as healthy as possible while also allowing Buffs and Lady Buffs athletes to continue their activities.
“We’re trying to keep you healthy so you can play” Hughes said. “That’s the whole deal…we’re trying to keep you safe so you can make it all the way through, and that’s our goal.”
Hughes and Homer both intimated that the plan is the result of a lot of hard work and collection of up-to-date information, and the school will continue to monitor the situation and will adjust as needed.
“It’s not perfect, and I know that,” Hughes said. “But we’re doing the very best we can to make it the best for all our kids.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mclaesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.