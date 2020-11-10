McAlester Public Schools announced Tuesday a positive COVID-19 case was reported at the high school.
A statement from MPS Assistant Superintendent Don Wise did not identify whether the case was a student or staff member, but that the district continued working with the Pittsburg County Health Department for contact tracing.
MPS tracks COVID-19 data across the district and reports it on a website.
School data as of Tuesday shows one staff member and six students tested positive for COVID-19. The data shows 14 staff members and 180 students being quarantined.
MPS data shows a cumulative total of 201 students and staff out due to COVID-19 as of Tuesday.
The following is the full MPS statement Tuesday:
Dear McAlester Public Schools parents and staff:
Today, we received notification that McAlester High School has a positive for COVID-19. While we must protect the privacy of those involved, we believe it is best to communicate transparently with you so you can make well-informed decisions for your family.
There is nothing more important to MPS than the safety and health of our students, our staff and their families. We are working in collaboration with the Pittsburg County Health Department. The individuals who have been determined to be a close contact will be contacted. These individuals will be asked to go to distance learning until it is determined by the health department that they need to quarantine. We will continue to monitor the situation to ensure the safety of our staff and students.
McAlester Public Schools will continue to follow all COVID related safety procedures.
Our greatest priority is the safety of our students, staff and community members. It is important to remember that children are greatly influenced by the reactions of adults when facing difficult circumstance. I encourage everyone to remain calm and to be empathetic and respectful to those affected
We are grateful for the opportunity to serve you and your family, especially as we face this challenging situation together. Thank you for your support of McAlester Public Schools.
