McAlester High School football program members tested positive for COVID-19, school officials announced Friday.
McAlester Public Schools Superintendent Randy Hughes said two members of the football program tested positive and the district was working with the Pittsburg County Health Department to contact individuals who were in close contact.
This is a developing story.
The following is a full statement from the district:
Today McAlester Public Schools has been notified that members of the McAlester High School football program have tested positive for COVID-19. We are working in collaboration with the Pittsburg County Health Department. The individuals who have been determined to be a close contact will be contacted by the Health Department. These individuals will be asked to quarantine, we will continue to monitor the situation to ensure the safety of our staff and students.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.