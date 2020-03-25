McAlester city councilors unanimously voted to order all nonessential businesses to close by 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 26.
The council passed the measure after Ward 6 City Councilor Zach Prichard suggested the city base its action on Gov. Kevin Stitt's order this week relating to 19 Oklahoma counties with confirmed COVID-19 cases. Although Pittsburg County had no confirmed COVID-19 positive tests as of Wednesday, Prichard suggested taking the action anyway as a proactive measure.
Vice Mayor/Ward 2 Councilor Cully Stevens suggested making the action effective at 5 p.m. Thursday, instead of becoming effective immediately.
Councilors passed the measure during a Wednesday evening emergency meeting at City Hall. It's set to remain in effect until the next regularly-scheduled city council meeting, which is April 14.
Also during the council meeting, City Manager Pete Stasiak announced he is prepared to make up to $1.5 million in budget cuts due to declining sales tax revenue and other budgetary shortfalls prior to the ending of the city's current fiscal year on June 30. Stasiak said he will take a number of steps, including offering city employees retirement incentives.
Stasiak said that does not address the revenue loss that will occur because of the business closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com
