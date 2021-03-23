Heated discussion over an ordinance requiring masks to be worn in McAlester led to a split council vote leaving it in effect.
McAlester city councilors debated during Tuesday’s regular meeting about the ordinance requiring masks to be worn in public places as a preventative measure against community spread of COVID-19 before voting 3-3 against a measure that would have changed it to a recommendation.
“We’re getting to where we need to be and we can see the finish line but now’s not the time to stop,” McAlester Mayor John Browne said.
Ward 3 Councilor Steve Cox moved to change the mask mandate into a recommendation and Ward 1 Councilor Weldon Smith seconded it.
When asked for clarification on the motion, Cox said it would mean mask wearing would be encouraged, but not enforced.
Voting yes to approve the measure were Cox, Smith, and Ward 5 Councilor Billy Jack Boatright.
Mayor Browne, Ward 6 Councilor Zach Prichard, and Ward 2 Councilor Cully Stevens voted against the measure.
The 3-3 vote means the motion failed and the mask ordinance remains in effect.
Boatright said during debate that citizens should still follow any mask-wearing policies in place at businesses, but he didn’t want the city to enforce the ordinance any longer.
“The mandate forcing everybody to wear a mask everywhere you go from the time you get in the car, those days are over,” Boatright said.
“I would disagree strongly with that,” Mayor Browne said.
Browne said declining COVID-19 cases and increasing vaccinations numbers gave him hope that the city could mitigate restrictions soon — but wanted the city to continue taking precautions.
Councilor Smith voiced concern about the effectiveness of masks and recommended anyone who didn’t feel comfortable without a mask to stay home.
A scientific briefing from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states masks are effective in slowing spread of COVID-19 if consistently worn through a community.
The CDC also recommends getting a COVID-19 vaccine, staying at least 6 feet away from others, avoiding crowded and poorly ventilated places, and more to slow the spread.
Oklahoma’s State Department of Health stopped daily COVID-19 data reports and opted for weekly updates.
OSDH coronavirus data as of March 17 showed 432,793 cases, 4,788 deaths, and 24,704 hospitalized statewide. OSDH also reported 4,538 cases, 45 deaths, and 4,357 recovered in Pittsburg County as of March 17.
The CDC reported Tuesday night that Pittsburg County showed 7-day average increases in percent positivity, testing volume, new hospital admissions — classifying the county as high-risk for transmission.
Oklahoma Deputy Commissioner of Health Keith Reed said Tuesday that he recommends vaccinations to continue fighting the virus.
“This is a safe way that people can contribute to getting the pandemic behind us, to getting our summer back, to getting back to some sense of normalcy,” he told CNHI. “I think we all crave that. We all want that.”
Reed told CNHI said 27.3% of Oklahomans received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, and more than 586,000 have completed the full series.
All Oklahomans at least 16 years old will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine starting on March 29, state health officials announced Tuesday.
CNHI State Reporter Janelle Stecklein contributed to the this report.
Contact Adrian O'Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.