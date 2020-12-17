McAlester city councilors voted 5-2 Thursday night to pass a new mandate requiring masks or other protective facial coverings to be worn in public settings in the city.
A companion measure to declare the mandate an emergency also passed by a 5-2 vote, with a five-vote threshold required for the emergency declaration.
With passage of both measures, the mask mandate takes effect immediately. It supersedes the previous mandate, which was set to go into effect on Dec. 25, Christmas Day.
Masks or other protective facial coverings are now required in public settings in the city of McAlester where social distancing is not being conducted, effective immediately Thursday night after the measures passed.
City councilors held the special Dec. 17 meeting n the Clark Bass Building on Eastern Oklahoma State College's McAlester Campus.
Voting to pass the mandate and declare it an emergency were Mayor John Browne; Cully Stevens, Ward 2; James Brown, Ward 4; Billy Jack Boatright, Ward 5, and Zach Prichard, Ward 6.
Voting "no" on both measures were Weldon Smith, Ward 1, and Steve Cox, Ward 3.
Mayor Browne called the special Dec.17 meeting after city councilors passed a measure to extend the mask mandate by a 5-2 margin during a previous Nov. 24 meeting.
However, during that meeting, the companion measure to declare it an emergency failed to meet the five-vote threshold. It fell a vote short when Boatright joined with Smith and Cox at the time, to vote against the emergency declaration. That meant it would not have gone into effect until 30 days after passage, on Dec. 25, Christmas Day.
Asked Thursday night what changed his mind this time, Boatright said "My constituents."
Mayor Browne said the mandate will "protect the citizens of McAlester."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.