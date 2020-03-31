McAlester city councilors intend to create a committee they hope will assist ongoing efforts in COVID-19 response.
After extensive discussion, McAlester city councilors voted during Tuesday night’s emergency meeting to approve a proclamation announcing intent to create a mutual aid committee and invite area municipalities to exchange information and communicate during the global coronavirus pandemic.
“I think it’s a good idea,” Mayor John Browne told councilors via a teleconference call.
“The idea here is to create a committee with different individuals to meet at their pleasure to share their response, their information across those municipalities,” Councilor Zach Prichard said via phone during the meeting.
Councilors said the proclamation announces their intention to organize a discussion group with other municipalities without any money commitment.
Prichard put the item on the agenda and said the idea to form the mutual aid council is to create a committee inviting different governments and agencies to share information and create a unified message disseminated to the public.
Prichard said the city would not have to allocate any funds to the committee as it’s primary goal would be to streamline communication with the public and, if necessary, allow agencies to share information.
He noted that mutual aid committee discussions could identify some needs — but any potential money allocation decisions would fall on each governing body.
Councilors Weldon Smith and Steve Cox voiced concern that the committee seemed to overlap functions of the Pittsburg County Emergency Management Office’s Emergency Response Team — on which the McAlester city council already has a representative.
“I see it being an entity that could sort of exist parallel or can compliment that group,” Prichard said.
The councilor said he envisioned an elected official from each municipality on the committee to share information and ideas for response during the COVID-19 pandemic.
He added that the committee would add a layer of communication at little risk during the response.
City Attorney Joe Ervin suggested adding a clause stating the council intends to establish the committee and invite representatives of other entities to join.
Mayor John Browne said he believes the committee would be an effective tool, but asked to expand the reach to include other entities in the area like Wilburton and Eufaula.
Pittsburg County Emergency Management Director Kevin Enloe told the council that he believes his department already offers such functions.
“Everything that is being discussed here tonight is in place for the county,” Enloe said.
Enloe told councilors about the Emergency Management Office Emergency Response Team’s twice daily situation update call and multiple conference calls each day including members of entities across Pittsburg County.
He said several municipalities and entities are represented on the Emergency Response Team — which includes McAlester’s fire and police departments, the city manager, several county and city representatives, and other municipalities in the county.
“We can extend that invitation to as many people as you would like to extend that invitation to on the situational awareness update call,” Enloe said. “So they would get real-time information on what’s going on in our county in a unified command setting.”
Enloe said the Emergency Management Office activated Level 1 command to implement unified command among several entities within the county in local response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said the county’s Response Team is willing to invite more members, but would need to be aware of any potential quorum of individual entities.
But Mayor Browne asked Prichard to clarify the purpose of the city’s proclamation.
“This is more removed from the daily or hourly battle of dealing with this emergency situation,” Prichard said.
Prichard said the city’s committee would deal more with the political aspects of COVID-19 response than the daily emergency activities.
Councilor Cully Stevens said he believes the committee would not impede the county’s effort.
“I don’t think we’re going to be replicating what Mr. Enloe’s doing at any point — in fact, I hope this helps us assist his efforts,” Stevens said. “We’re going to need to depend on each other and talk to each other.”
Contact Adrian O'Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
