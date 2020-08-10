McAlester Public Schools made the decision to cancel the Lady Buffs softball season openers due to area coronavirus numbers, but will reschedule those games and remain committed to keeping the season intact.
On Monday, MPS announced the cancelation of Tuesday’s Lady Buffs varsity softball home game against Glenpool, as well as Monday’s contest at Holdenville. Athletic director John Homer said the decision was made due to the recent spike of cases in Pittsburg and Hughes counties.
“I met with (Superintendent) Hughes…and we looked at the spike in our county,” Homer said. “It started Hughes County...because we were supposed to play Holdenville, and we just decided to push it back.”
Homer also said Tuesday’s contest against Glenpool, being a district game for the Lady Buffs, would be rescheduled as well.
“It’s one of those deals where we can reschedule both of those ball games and we can roll (forward),” Homer said.
As of Monday morning, Pittsburg County had 168 active cases and was assessed as Risk Phase Orange, meaning cases are present in the community with undetected cases likely. Hughes County is also listed in Risk Phase Orange.
But Homer said that after he and softball coach Kelleya Cox conversed with officials at Holdenville and Glenpool, that all parties agreed to the reschedule. Homer said that with the way the softball season is set up, it is much easier to move games in the name of safety.
“Obviously, it is easier with softball than it is with some of the other sports,” Homer said.
The evolving situation dealing with day-to-day data has been a challenge for administrators in the state. Schools are in uncharted territory, and Homer said they’re keeping a close eye on cases at the local level.
“It’s ever-changing,” he said. “If you look at the numbers for our county and even the city of McAlester, there’s an uptick right now. We’ve really got to protect our kids.”
Still, McAlester remains committed to giving its student athletes their seasons after having to cancel back in the spring. Homer said they are going to do everything in their power to keep student athletes safe while also giving them a chance to play.
“We do not want to lose seasons again,” Homer said. “So, we’re going to try to do anything and everything to save not only the health of our kids, our staff, and everybody, but we’re going to try to save our seasons.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
