Coronavirus concerns led to McAlester Public Schools canceling some extracurricular activities this week — including the volleyball home opener and a varsity football scrimmage.
Data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows Pittsburg County cases rose roughly tenfold in the past two weeks and the county’s seven-day rolling average of daily cases per 100,000 on Friday reached 45.81 — the highest in the state.
MPS Athletic Director John Homer said the rising number of cases drew concerns from within the district and from scheduled opponents for the week.
“We’re trying to do everything we can to keep everybody safe — especially the kids,” Homer said Monday.
McAlester school officials announced Aug. 14 that two members of the football program tested positive for COVID-19. Homer said Monday there were no additional positive coronavirus cases in the program.
The varsity football team was set to scrimmage at Wagoner on Aug. 21 before the cancellation due to coronavirus concerns.
Wagoner County’s seven-day rolling average of daily cases per 100,000 on Friday reached 15.82.
“We decided with the numbers that we have here and Wagoner County also is high, we just didn’t want to risk it,” Homer said.
McAlester’s varsity football season opener is scheduled for Aug. 28 at home against Broken Bow.
Homer said all football game attendees must wear a protective face covering and the school will limit the numbers of attendees for games at McAlester’s Hook Eales Stadium — which seats about 2,800 on the home side and about 700 on the visitor side.
He said McAlester didn’t sell season passes because of the uncertainty amid the pandemic — but limited ticket passes will be given to members of the football team, band, pom squad, cheer team, coaches, administrators, and the opposing team in order to limit attendance.
“We’re doing everything we can do so parents and everybody can be there so they’re not left out and we can still social distance and stay safe,” Homer said.
McAlester varsity volleyball team competed in the Chouteau tournament over the weekend before the scheduled Tuesday home opener against Okay was canceled.
Okay is also in Wagoner County. McAlester’s next scheduled game is Aug. 20 at Tulsa Memorial.
Homer added junior high softball was cancelled for Monday and Tuesday.
Contact Adrian O’Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
