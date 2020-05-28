As of this advisory, there are 6,270 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
5,236 have recovered statewide*
Total cases in Pittsburg County: 40
Total recovered in Pittsburg County: 37*
Total deaths in Pittsburg County: 3
*Recovered: currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report. Recoveries calculated beginning on 4/6/2020.
Additional data is available for review in the Executive Order Report and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report
There are four additional deaths; one of them occurred in the past 24 hours and the others died between May 22-May 26.
One in Oklahoma County, a male in the 65 and older age group.
One in Choctaw County, a female in the 65 and older age group.
One in Jackson County, a female in the 65 and older age group.
One in McClain County, a male in the 65 and older age group.
There are 326 total deaths in the state.
COVID-19 testing sites are open in multiple cities in Oklahoma as a result of a cross-county, city and state health system partnership. Visit this page for updated dates and locations.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Confirmed Positive Cases 6,270
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 176,136
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 183,632
**Currently Hospitalized 181
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 975
Deaths in the Past 24 hours 1
Total Cumulative Deaths 326
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 2020-05-28 at 7:00 a.m.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov
