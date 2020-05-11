As of this advisory, there are 4,613 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
3,241 have recovered statewide*
Total cases in Pittsburg County: 39
Total recovered in Pittsburg County: 26*
Total deaths in Pittsburg County: 3
*Recovered: currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report. Recoveries calculated beginning on 4/6/2020.
VIEW DATA BY COUNTY HERE
VIEW DATA BY CITY HERE
There are two additional deaths statewide; one of them occurred in the past 24 hours and the other died on May 9.
One in Texas County, a male in the 50-64 age group.
One in Washington County, a male in the 50-64 age group.
There are 274 total deaths in the state.
As a result of OSDH’s partnership with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma, the Caring Vans were launched to provide free COVID-19 testing to underserved areas in Okla. City. Caring Van teams were able to test more than 500 people over the weekend. We look forward to expanding this effort in the coming days.
Regional COVID-19 testing sites are open in multiple cities in Oklahoma as a result of a cross-country, city and state health system partnership. COVID-19 testing is open to everyone; people no longer need to exhibit symptoms to be tested for COVID-19. Visit this page for updated dates and locations.
Note: The number of total cumulative negative specimens, total cumulative number of specimens to date, and the number currently hospitalized reported below are compiled through the Executive Order reports submitted to the governor. These reports are not submitted on the weekend, and therefore, those numbers found in this report will be updated Tuesday. All other numbers listed in this report are current.
A list of COVID-19 testing sites in the state can be found here.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
