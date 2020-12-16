OKLAHOMA CITY — Medical professionals say Oklahomans must continue to take COVID-19 precautions — including wearing a mask — even after they receive their vaccine.
That’s because while the vaccine is about 95% effective at preventing COVID-19, experts aren’t yet sure if vaccinated individuals still could naturally contract the virus and unwittingly spread it while asymptomatic to those who have not yet gotten the injection.
“There’s still a chance you can get COVID-19 even though you might have a mild case of it,” said Dr. George Monks, president of Oklahoma State Medical Association. “It’s still possible you could spread it to someone else. It’s not 100%. It’s not a silver bullet, but it is very effective.”
Those vaccinated still can become ill from COVID, but generally their symptoms will be much less severe than non-vaccinated Oklahomans, experts said.
Oklahomans who receive the vaccine can’t catch COVID-19 from the injection itself because it doesn’t use a live virus. It also has no affect on an individual’s DNA and doesn’t touch the nucleus of a cell, said Dr. Don Wilber, an Oklahoma pediatrician.
However, it takes at least two weeks after the injection before the body starts to generate good antibody production, he said. Vaccinated individuals still could be exposed naturally to COVID in the interim.
Also, the first dose of the vaccine is only 51% effective. An individual must receive the second booster to obtain 95% protection, health officials said.
“You still might be able to carry that virus to other people, and we need to protect (them),” Wilber said.
Dr. Jean Hausheer, head of the Healthier Oklahoma Coalition COVID-19 Task Force, said COVID is an RNA virus. RNA, or ribonucleic acid, is similar to DNA, but is single-stranded.
“We know that it mutates quite often, and so we would expect to get immunity for that, but this COVID is changing and mutating as we go,” she said.
Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhi.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.