City councilors voted Thursday to pass a new measure that still mandates that face masks or other protective facial coverings be worn in places of public accommodation within McAlester city limits when social distancing isn't possible — with a new emergency declaration making it effective immediately.
That's according to McAlester City Attorney Joe Ervin.
The new measure does strike fines of up to $100 previously in place for individuals who violate the mandate.
It does keep in place provisions for business operators or other operators of places of public accommodation to face fines of up to $100 a day for not requiring the public to wear the facial coverings within their business or other public facilities.
Because of the emergency declaration, the new ordinance became effective immediately upon passage Thursday evening, Aug. 20, Ervin said.
A previous mask-waring mandate passed by the city on July 23 had been set to go into effect Aug. 23. Ervin said the new measure passed by the council replaces that, so now the masks or other facial coverings are immediately required.
"They passed a new ordinance tonight that repealed the previous ordinance and declared an emergency," Ervin said Thursday night, referring to the previous mask-wearing mandate the city passed on July 23 as the one that's repealed.
Ervin said Thursday night the new ordinance is not subject to a citizens referendum.
"Because it's an emergency, it's not subject to referendum under our charter," Ervin said after the meeting.
The action came as after Harry E. Gibson and others turned in a petition at City Hall which they maintained had the required number of signatures to do away with the original July 23 ordinance requiring face coverings, with the $100 fines intact.
Both Ervin and Mayor John Browne maintained separately the new ordinance was not passed to provide an end-run around the petition passers, whose aim had been to entirely do away with the mask-wearing mandate.
Referring to the city council, Ervin said "They repealed the ordinance of July 23, which is what the petitioners were seeking."
Voting "yes" in favor of the passing the new measure with the fines excluded were Ward 1 Councilor Weldon Smith, Vice Mayor Ward 4 Councilor James Brown, Ward 5 Councilor Billy Jack Boatright and Mayor John Browne.
Voting "no" were Ward 2 Councilor Cully Stevens and Ward 6 Councilor Zach Prichard. Ward 3 Councilor Steve Cox did not participate in the meeting.
A previous Thursday night motion by Smith to entirely throw out the July 23 mandate failed, with Smith, Boatright and Mayor Browne voting "yes' and with Stevens, Prichard and Vice Mayor Brown voting "no."
Councilors voted on the measure following sometimes heated comments from several city residents, some of whom said they were not necessarily opposed to masks, but to the city mandating that they must wear them.
Among them was Gibson who said the petition was filed Thursday at City Hall with the required number of signatures to stop the original mandate requiring the face masks which city councilors passed on a split 4-3 vote on July 23.
The measure the city council passed Tuesday evening was an entirely new provision, Mayor Browne also noted Thursday evening.
Thursday's action meeting marked the second attempt by the Mayor Browne to get the fine stricken.
Browne first had the matter of revisiting the $100 fine set for the regular Aug. 11 city council meeting, but said it had been inadvertently set for only for discussion.
"I wanted to bring it up for action, but for some reason it got on the agenda for discussion only," Browne said.
Still, the mayor said he sensed council support at the Aug. 11 meeting for striking the fine, resulting in his calling the Aug. 20 meeting to try again to remove the $100 fine before its then-Aug. 23 effective date.
City councilors passed the original face-covering ordinance on July 23 by a split 4-to-3 vote. A companion measure to have the requirement declared an emergency so it would have gone int effect immediately after its July 23 passage fell a vote short of the five-vote threshold needed for emergency declarations.
As a result, the ordinance does not go into effect until 30 days from the day following passage of the original measure. Ervin determined the 30-day countdown should begin the day following passage of the original July 23 measure, with the face-mandate is now set to go into effect Aug. 23 — until the new Thursday night measure passed.
Those who voted in favor of the original face covering ordinance at the July 23 meeting were Stevens, James Brown, Prichard and Mayor Browne.
Voting against requiring the protective facial coverings were Smith, Cox and Boatright.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
