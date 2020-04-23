OKLAHOMA CITY — State House and Senate leaders sent a pointed letter to Oklahoma's governor Wednesday evening warning him not to “waste” resources submitting the two new gaming compacts for federal review.
House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, and Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, told Gov. Kevin Stitt his actions are not authorized by law and void without action by the Oklahoma Legislature.
The men said the inclusion of sports betting is one of a number of flaws found in the compacts with Otoe-Missouria Tribe and the Comanche Nation.
The compacts were signed and touted during an elaborate ceremony at the Capitol on Tuesday.
If the Republican governor had consulted the legislative leaders in advance — rather than just moments before his announcement — the two men said they could have provided this information to him earlier.
“The Legislature is interested in gaming agreements that truly unite the State of Oklahoma with all tribal nations,” the men wrote. “Sadly, the documents signed yesterday are legally flawed and sow more division than unity. “
The legislators said they do not a see a path forward for the legislative action necessary to finalize the compacts. They asked Stitt to refrain from submitting or allowing these documents to be forwarded to Department of Interior for review.
“Any submittal at this time would be untimely, inappropriate and a waste of resources,” the letter reads.
Stitt’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday night.
The signed compacts allow sportsbook betting for the first time. Both tribes also can offer additional house-banked card games and ante-less games.
The compacts allow both tribes to build casinos off-reservation in exchange for increased revenue payments to the state when those facilities open. The Comanche Nation would be allowed to construct a casino within 1 mile of a state or federal highway in Cleveland County, and the Otoe-Missouria Tribe could build a casino in a similar location in Payne County.
In exchange, the tribes will pay less to the state than they did under the existing compacts, but will pay a higher revenue share. About 45 percent of their casino floor must be comprised of Class III games.
Stitt said Tuesday that the modernized gaming compacts create certainty and clarity around the value of exclusivity; establish competitive market fees that benefit both the tribes and the state; expand gaming in a responsible way that allows the tribes to use new technology and enhancements already available in other parts of the country; and establish clear rules for how each party is to comply with the compact.
In a joint statement Wednesday night, Otoe-Missouria and Comanche leaders said there is absolutely nothing unlawful about entering into a compact that guides the parties’ behavior and expectations in contemplation of potential future events.
“We respect the governor and the attorney general, who both have a track record of supporting tribal sovereignty," Otoe-Missouria Tribe Chairman John R. Shotton and Comanche Nation Chairman William Nelson Sr. said. "We believe the compact language is consistent with both positions as it says event wagering will be permitted only ‘to the extent such wagers are authorized by law.’"
Meanwhile, Stitt said the state would no longer rely on the outdated, one-size-fits-all model for compacts.
The two legislators are the latest Republican leaders to pan Tuesday’s compacts.
Attorney General Mike Hunter said the agreements are not authorized by the state’s Tribal Gaming Act.
“The governor has the authority to negotiate compacts with the tribes on behalf of the state,” he said in a statement. “However, only gaming activities authorized by the act may be the subject of a tribal gaming compact. Sports betting is not a prescribed ‘covered game’ under the act.”
Hunter abruptly resigned as the state’s lead compact negotiator in December, saying at the time that Stitt wanted a single voice for negotiations moving forward.
Stitt remains locked in litigation with other tribes including five of the state’s largest — the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Muscogee (Creek) and Seminole. Court-ordered mediation continues through May.
The tribes sued Stitt in federal court, requesting a judicial declaration that the gaming compacts automatically renewed Jan. 1.
Stitt had been at an impasse with 35 of the state’s tribes regarding contract renewal. He contends they expired Jan. 1.
The current compacts allow tribes to offer gaming in exchange for paying the state exclusivity fees ranging from 4% to 10%. Those fees have generated more than $1.5 billion over the last 15 years, gaming officials report.
Stitt has said he’s willing to renew for 15 more years, but he wants tribes to pay more for exclusivity rights. He also wants resolution language added to compacts to clearly specify what will happen the next time the compacts are up for renewal.
Tribal leaders have said they’re open to renegotiating, but not until Stitt acknowledges the compacts automatically renew.
Treat said Wednesday Stitt apparently acted in violation of the law with his first renegotiation attempts.
“No elected official, including the Office of the Governor, is granted with the sole discretion to change the law,” he said. “The governor cannot unilaterally change the state lottery, which is enshrined in our Constitution, or single-handedly open up sports better or other gambling activities.”
McCall agreed that the documents are invalid under current law.
“Oklahomans are not interested in anyone running over essential separations of powers and checks and balances,” he said. “The Legislature is interested in working with everybody to move the entire state forward through agreements that truly unite rather than divide.”
Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhi.com.
