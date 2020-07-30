KREBS — Councilors voted to approve an ordinance to require protective face coverings will be required in Krebs.
Krebs City Councilors voted unanimously Thursday to approve an ordinance requiring protective face coverings to be worn in public due to the coronavirus pandemic. An emergency clause to immediately put the ordinance in effect also unanimously passed.
The ordinance is set to expire Nov. 30, 2020, or with other action taken by the city, or with the expiration of COVID-19 related emergency declarations.
Krebs’ ordinance states a face covering is "a covering, or mask, that fully covers a person's nose and mouth" — such as cloth facemasks, towels, scarves, and bandanas as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Exceptions to the ordinance include restaurant patrons while eating or drinking, anyone who falls into the CDC's guidance for those who should not wear them due to a diagnosed medical or mental health condition or development disability, children younger than 5 years old, and more.
Data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows 35,740 cumulative cases, 536 deaths, and 3,098 hospitalizations statewide as of Thursday. OSDH reported 26,363 recoveries and 6,793 total active cases statewide Thursday.
Pittsburg County had 160 cumulative cases, 120 recoveries, and three total deaths as of Thursday, according to OSDH data. OSDH reported 37 active cases Thursday, six fewer than the previous day’s report.
Cases in Pittsburg County went from 43 on June 14 to 81 cases as of July 14.
OSDH also listed Pittsburg County in the yellow risk phase — which means COVID-19 positive cases are present in the community at an increased level, and the risk of infection is elevated.
The World Health Organization declared a COVID-19 pandemic on March 11, before President Donald Trump declared a national emergency and Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt declared a state emergency in the following days. Pittsburg County commissioners declared an emergency on March 16 and Krebs Mayor Bobby Watkins declared an emergency in the city on March 21.
