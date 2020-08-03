KIOWA — School board members voted on a coronavirus protocol plan for Kiowa Public Schools as the school year approaches.
Board members voted to approve the protocol plan to implement multiple attendance options and several precautions to limit contact — including amendments allowing parents and students to decide whether students wear a mask on campus.
Kiowa Public Schools Superintendent Rick Pool said after the two-hour meeting he likes “where we ended with parents drawing the line” for students — and believes requiring visitors to wear a mask provides safety.
“When (students) come in our doors, it’s our job to keep them safe,” Pool said.
The amendments to the policy were as follows:
“Students are highly encouraged to wear a mask in hallways, bathrooms and highly populated areas inside the building,” one reads.
“Students at parents’ request may wear masks for the entire day,” another reads.
Board members also agreed to add an amendment allowing administration to require a mask when social distancing is not possible.
The protocol states parents and visitors will be required to wear a mask and have temperatures checked before entering Kiowa school facilities.
It states visitors will not be allowed in hallways or classrooms without permission from a site administrator or an appointment. Class parties will be limited to the teacher, school personnel, and students.
Anyone — students or school employees — with a temperature higher than 100 degrees will be sent home, the policy states.
The protocol does not have an end date, but Pool told board members they could reconsider the policy in the future.
Kiowa school staff will be required to self-check and log their temperature, and complete a screening form every day, the policy states.
On-duty staff will take temperatures of all students entering school and bus drivers will check students’ temperature before they can get on the bus, the policy states.
The policy states staff members will be required to offer a digital learning tool for students who need to take an extended leave. It states teachers must leave iPads in the classroom and can wear with a clear face shield or mask.
Board discussion about distance learning centered on two options — on-site or virtual instruction.
One virtual option offers regular classroom instruction virtually in real-time with two-way communication. The plan states Google Classroom, Zoom calls, and Facebook live videos can be used under this option and attendance requirements would be communicated through the teacher.
Another virtual option is completely online instruction with the policy stating “educational technology will be provided by the district on an as-need basis.”
Contact Adrian O'Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
