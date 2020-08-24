Kiamichi Tech school officials were notified Monday, Aug. 24, that a staff member at the McAlester Campus tested positive for COVID-19. All students and staff in close contact with the individual have been notified and advised to quarantine. The individual began showing symptoms over the weekend and did not report to campus on Monday.
Only adult students have been on campus since Aug. 17, following the current COVID-19 risk level guidelines for Pittsburg County. The staff member’s workspace has been thoroughly sanitized and will be closed to all staff and students for 24 hours.
“Our team responded quickly with appropriate measures and we will continue to follow established protocol and procedures to ensure we keep our staff and students as safe as possible,” said Shelley Free, Kiamichi Tech Superintendent.
School officials are working closely with the Pittsburg County Health Department (PCHD). Any individuals who would like to be tested for COVID-19 or have symptoms should contact the PCHD for a testing appointment.
The Kiamichi Tech Return to School Preparedness Plan can be found at ktc.edu/returntoschool. All updates are shared on District and campus social media accounts.
