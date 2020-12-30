Donations made by jurors serving in Pittsburg County District Court are going to help with child abuse prevention efforts in the county.
Pittsburg County commissioners passed a resolution this week approving the distribution of the funds involved, the final step in the process to distribute the money contributed to the special fund.
"That's money that jurors donated back," District 18 District Attorney Chuck Sullivan said of the funding source.
Jurors serving in Pittsburg County District Court are paid $20 a day, plus mileage. If they choose to do so, Oklahoma law allows them to donate their money to child abuse prevention efforts, said current Pittsburg County Court Clerk Cindy Ledford.
Members of the Pittsburg County Child Abuse Fund Committee met Dec. 14 to take a vote on how to best utilize the money voluntarily donated by some jurors who served during several trial proceedings in 2020.
Fund Committee members included Sullivan and Ledford, along with Pittsburg County Commission Chairman/District 1 Commissioner Charlie Rogers and Special District Judge Mindy Beare.
By a unanimous vote they recommended that Pittsburg County commissioners approve the disbursement of $1,463.81 to the Pittsburg County Child Abuse Response Effort Child Advocacy Center. Commissioners followed the recommendation through passing their resolution approving the donation.
"That's exactly what that fund is for, helping children who have been victims of abuse," Sullivan said. "That's where this money is put to best use."
PC-CARE is a multidisciplinary team consisting of law enforcement officers, child protection workers, a representative from the district attorney's office, medical and health professionals and a child victim advocate. The PC-CARE Child Advocacy Center is operated by Director Jessica Gilliam.
It is dedicated to serving alleged child abuse victims in Pittsburg County. The aim is to have a child-friendly and safe place where children can be taken when an investigation is underway.
Child victims receive a joint response from the specialized team of child protective and law enforcement investigators, forensic interviewers and a pediatric expert in child physical and sexual abuse, therapists, and child advocates, with the district attorney's office also a partner agency.
Purpose of the Child Advocacy Center is to lessen additional trauma a child might experience as the investigation progresses, to help prevent children from reliving their abusive experience multiple times.
The stated goal is to have everything done in one place at one time as much as possible, to keep the child victim from having to speak to numerous people at different sites and to promote healing and justice for child abuse victims and their protective caregivers.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.