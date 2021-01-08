A judge issued a new set of pandemic rules for courtrooms as court cases begin to ramp back up at the Pittsburg County Courthouse.
District 18 District Judge Mike Hogan issued the new rules via an administrative order this week.
Hogan issued an order in December closing the courtrooms, chambers and the Pittsburg County Court Clerk’s office to the public through Jan. 3 due to rising COVID-19 cases in the state.
The December order also struck December jury trials from the docket unless a case had a constitutional issue or if the case involved a juvenile or a defendant that was in custody of the Pittsburg County Jail.
In Hogan’s latest order, the judge states all civil and criminal non-jury hearings and other matters will be set by the courts with each judge tailoring the court appearances to the type of case and how the parties are represented.
Hogan also said attorneys will appear on behalf of their clients in consent or uncontested matters and if a case can be decided on submitted briefs to let the assigned judge know for a order to be issued.
“In contested cases requiring testimony, the attorneys and litigants shall appear but follow all social distancing protocols,” Hogan wrote. “Witnesses shall remain outside of the courthouse and be available by phone to allow for their entrance into the courthouse. No others who are not essential to the hearing will not be allowed into the courthouse complex or courtroom.”
According to Hogan’s order, the maximum occupancy in a courtroom or other common areas for any hearing “shall not exceed 10 persons which included the judge and court personnel.”
The judge said the limitation on entry into the courthouse complex does not apply to victims of crimes.
The order also states all person entering the courthouse complex for a hearing shall wear masks.
Attorneys are encouraged in the order to use telephone conferencing and appropriate video conferencing programs such as Skype, BlueJeans, and Microsoft Teams when possible and to give proper notice to the court when wishing to use video conferencing.
Judges and attorneys will meet Friday for the sounding of the January jury docket which will determine if any jury trials will be held this month.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.