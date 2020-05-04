DURANT – The global COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting restrictions regarding large gatherings regretfully make it impossible for Journey to tour this year. The concert at the Grand Theater at Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant, scheduled for June 20, 2020 has been cancelled.
After carefully reviewing all options, the decision has been made to cancel the entire tour to make it possible for the band’s legion of hardworking fans to immediately obtain access to refund options during these unforeseen and extremely challenging times.
Journey’s founding member and guitarist Neal Schon, keyboardist Jonathan Cain and vocalist Arnel Pineda issued a joint statement today, “There is no greater thrill for us than playing for our incredibly devoted audience, but their safety must come first. Having seen what the world has endured during recent months, and not knowing what the rest of this year or 2021 will bring, we knew the right thing to do was to make sure our fans’ health was not put in jeopardy and to provide immediate access to refund options given the unexpected events caused by this terrible virus. We would like to thank all doctors, nurses, police, other first responders and essential workers for their heroic efforts; as well as our fans for doing everything possible to stay safe. We would also like to send The Pretenders our best wishes and hope to see them in the future. We will see everyone again as soon as it is safe to tour, and we will share that news as it becomes available. In the meantime, please Don’t Stop Believin’ in the wonder of life and in each other.”
Journey is one of the most popular American rock bands of all time, creating some of the best-known songs in modern music. Since the group’s formation in 1973, the band has earned 19 top 40 singles and 25 Gold and Platinum albums and has sold nearly 100 million albums globally.
Their Greatest Hits album is certified 15 times-Platinum, bringing Journey into the elite club of Diamond-certified award holders. The band continues to tour and record into the 21st century, performing concerts for millions of fans worldwide, and received the prestigious Billboard "Legends of Live" touring award. 2018’s massive co-headlining tour with Def Leppard was the band’s most successful tour to date, landing them in the Top 10 year-end touring charts with more than 1 million tickets sold. In 2017, Journey was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
In March 2019, Journey released a live DVD/CD set from their concert at the Budokan in Tokyo, featuring the first-ever performances of the band’s “Escape” and “Frontiers” albums in their entireties. Journey received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, was inducted into the Hollywood Bowl Hall of Fame, and is the subject of the award-winning documentary, “Don’t Stop Believin’: Everyman’s Journey.”
For your convenience, the ticket refund policy is listed below.
If you purchased your tickets through Ticketmaster to receive a refund you must request one by calling Ticketmaster at 1-800-745-3000. Ticketmaster is the official ticketing agent for the Choctaw Grand Theater.
Due to the unprecedented volume of cancellations, please note that you should expect to receive your refund in as soon as 30 days. If the tickets were transferred to you, the refund will go to the person who originally bought the tickets from Ticketmaster Refunds are automatically delivered (except UPS fees) to the same card used to purchase.
All other ticket sellers are considered third party agencies. Third party ticket sellers may have a refund policy. You will want to reach out to that company directly for more information regarding refunds for postponed or rescheduled shows.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.