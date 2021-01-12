Jurors for the January jury docket at the Pittsburg County Courthouse have been excused due to trials being cancelled.
Pittsburg County residents who were asked to be at the courthouse on Jan. 19 are now not required to show due to no trials.
“Your jury service is not required at this time,” said Pittsburg County Court Clerk Pam Smith. “We appreciate your willingness to serve.”
Anyone with any questions can call the Pittsburg County Court Clerk’s Office at 918-423-4859.
