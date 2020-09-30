Durant cancelled its scheduled Friday night district football game against Bishop Kelley due to a positive COVID-19 test — school officials said the status of the Oct. 9 game against McAlester will be revisited next week.
On Wednesday afternoon, KXII reported that a Durant player tested positive, prompting a quarantine of several players, leaving the team with not enough players at certain positions to be able to play on Friday.
In a post to the school’s Facebook page, Durant officials announced the cancellation, and that they were assessing the team’s status moving forward.
"Durant's Friday night high school football game at Tulsa Kelley has been cancelled after a player tested positive for the Coronavirus,” the school said in the post. "Durant Athletic Director Tony Tubbs says the situation concerning the October 9th homecoming game versus McAlester will be revisited next week."
McAlester athletic director John Homer said there has been open communication between the two schools' athletic departments and football coaches, and that the upcoming game against the Lions wasn’t necessarily in cancellation jeopardy.
“Things could change from day-to-day,” Homer said. “But we’ve had several phone calls this week. They’re waiting on some things, but things look good for next week.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
