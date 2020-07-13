OKLAHOMA CITY — As Oklahoma records a tragic milestone, its first COVID-19-related death of a school-aged child, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister is appealing to Oklahomans to do their part to contain the spread of coronavirus.
“This heartbreaking tragedy underscores how important it is for us all to wear masks when in public, follow social distancing guidelines and practice good hygiene,” said Hofmeister.
“Students need to learn. We want schools to reopen this fall, but for that to happen, it is critical that Oklahomans take decisive actions now to mitigate spread of the virus. Wearing a mask around other people is a small sacrifice for the sake of literally saving lives. We owe it to our children, teachers and staff for them to be able to go to school knowing that strong safeguards are in place for their safety and well-being.”
Hofmeister acknowledged that some parents might find distance learning to be a preferable course of action. She commended many school districts that are providing such options for their families.
“School is vital, especially after the significant learning loss from last spring’s building closures,” she said. “At the same time, we must take every precaution to protect our children and those who serve in schools across this state.”
