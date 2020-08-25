A student at Hartshorne Public Schools tested positive for COVID-19, school officials said Tuesday.
Superintendent Jason Lindley said a parent of the student called school officials Tuesday to make them aware that the student tested positive after getting a rapid test.
Lindley said students were not on campus Monday and school officials have worked with the Pittsburg County Health Department to contact anyone in contact with the student — but he believes the student wasn’t contagious while on campus.
“It’s looking like we just got fortunate on the timing that this student would not have been positive around anyone Friday or Monday,” Lindley said.
Lindley said HPS officials contacted the county health department and will provide any names to help in the contact tracing process.
Data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows Pittsburg County had 545 total cases, 404 assumed recoveries, 14 total deaths, and 127 active cases as of Tuesday.
OSDH listed Pittsburg County in the orange or moderate risk level, while a report from the White House Coronavirus Task Force lists Pittsburg County and McAlester in red zones.
This marks the first reported positive case of a student since Hartshorne started the school year Aug. 10. Lindley said four employees have tested positive since then, with two already being cleared to return to work.
Oklahoma State Board of Education members voted in July to highly recommend everyone on school campuses wear protective face coverings instead of statewide mandate.
Hartshorne recently mandated protective face coverings be worn on campuses and the school board supported the move in addition to moving forward with the plan.
Documents outlining the HPS education options for the 2020-2021 academic year state students and staff on campus must social distance as much as possible and procedures will be adjusted to observe guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Contact Adrian O’Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
