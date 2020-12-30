A group of advocates from Oklahoma City will be spending their New Year’s making a 131-mile trek to McAlester on foot to bring more awareness to the case of a man sitting on death row.
The group of five men are doing the walk in support of Julius Jones, a Black man who was convicted in 2002 of shooting and killing Paul Howell, a white businessman in Edmond. Jones has maintained that he is innocent and was never even at the scene of the crime.
“I’m someone who has lost family members to gun violence and I would in no way do something that would hurt a family who lost somebody if I didn’t believe this was the right thing to do,” said Jabee Williams, an organizer of the walk.
More than six-million people have signed a Change.org petition demanding justice for Jones with celebrities and athletes such as Kim Kardashian-West, Baker Mayfield, and Russell Westbrook calling for the Oklahoma State Pardon and Parole Board and Gov. Kevin Stitt to commute Jones’ sentence.
Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter said during a July news conference that misinformation from celebrities would not change Jones’ guilt and released transcripts from the trial.
“Jones had his day in court. We’ve heard a lot recently from those advocating for his release. I’m here today to support the Howell family’s plea for justice. They are the victims in this case, and the pain of their loss is reawakened with each misguided public appeal on Jones’ behalf.”
Williams said he believes Jones and his family are also victims.
“The Jones family is a family who is affected by this tragedy as well,” Williams said. “We feel Julius Jones is a victim as well and he hasn’t had a life in years.”
Joining Williams on the 131-mile walk is Francie Ekwerekwu, Irv Roland, Cody Bass and Jess Eddy. The five men will host a sendoff rally at 5 a.m. Thursday at the Oklahoma State Capitol before making their way to Shawnee where they will stop for the night before hosting another rally Friday morning in Shawnee.
Williams expects the group to reach McAlester on Sunday.
“We should reach McAlester around 5’o clock, depending on how the walk goes,” Williams said.
Due to safety concerns and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, nobody will be allowed to walk with the group as they make the trek.
“We’re keeping it a small group,” Williams said. “With COVID, it’s just dangerous walking with a bunch of people, especially overnight and things like that.”
Williams said the group will stay Thursday night in a hotel in Shawnee, with overnight housing yet to be secured for Friday and Saturday nights.
“We have reached out to some people, some clergy and others that could help but we don’t know when we will need to stop yet, so our plan is to just keep going until we need to stop and then figure it out,” Williams said.
With the latest forecast calling for rain and possibly some winter weather Thursday into Friday, Williams said the group will walk through whatever Oklahoma’s weather throws at them.
“We knew that was a possibility,” Williams said. “We’re gonna push through it. I think that needs to be part of the story as well. We wouldn’t be putting ourselves through this if we didn’t think it was important.”
Along with raising money through the sale of T-shirts, the group has received donations of shoes, coats, snacks, and other items that will be needed on their four-day trek across eastern Oklahoma.
“We had our friend Kris Kanaly, an artist in Oklahoma City, design a poster and we turned that poster into T-shirts that we did presales for to raise money.”
Williams said people who wish to help with either monetary donations or other items can email newyearnewjustice@gmail.com or by visiting the group’s Facebook page, New Year New Justice where a donation link is posted.
When asked about people who believe Julius Jones’ guilt and would say that the walk is a publicity stunt, Williams said people can believe what they want.
“We aren’t doing this for any other reason other than the reason we feel it’s what’s right,” Williams said. “For people who might think our walk is for nothing or might think he is guilty, they are welcome to have those feelings. As people, as humans, sometimes we just follow our hearts and we’re a group of people that are following our hearts and it’s not for any other reason but that.”
“We’re walking because we believe in trying to save someone’s life.”
Once the group arrives in McAlester, a rally will be held outside the Oklahoma State Penitentiary where Jones has been held since April 2002.
“We’ve made some contact with the Department of Corrections,” Williams said. “They know that we’re coming, and they are OK with it. Our plan is to get as close as we can to the prison and set up to have a rally there and have a guest speaker speak and share some words of encouragement.
“We’re inviting people to come meet us in McAlester and celebrate a new year with Julius Jones in a sense,” Williams said.
More information about those supporting Julius Jones can be found by visiting www.justiceforjuliusjones.com.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
