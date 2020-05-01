While cleaning out his desk Thursday during his last day on the job, retiring McAlester Police Chief Gary remembered the easiest case he ever solved.
The arrest proved somewhat more challenging.
“I was getting ready to work,” he said. “I was on the night shift and heard officers respond to an alarm at a convenience store.” It turned out to be an armed robbery.
He heard a partial description, when he stepped out on his porch and saw a subject matching the description walking in the darkness.
Wansick quietly called for backup on a handheld radio. As a police cruiser approached, the suspect slipped into the shadows. “I got in the shadows behind him, and he took off running,” said Wansick. “He trips and falls and money goes everywhere.”
During the ensuing struggle as Wansick tried to subdue the suspect, a neighbor called the police — because he thought someone was being robbed outside.
Arrest made. Conviction obtained.
Wansick said he has mixed emotions about retiring after 38 years and 10 months with the McAlester Police Department.
“There’s really a sadness in leaving,” he said. “Leaving seems a little surreal, but I know it’s the right decision.”
Wansick quietly informed his fellow officers several months ago about his plans. He also told City Manager Pete Stasiak, so Stasiak would have plenty of time to be prepared.
Then, the COVID-19 pandemic broke out.
“I did not anticipate COVID-19,” Wansick said. He and Stasiak discussed if he needed to stay on, but they agreed Interim Police Chief Kevin Hearod would be fully capable of handling whatever issues occurred.
Wansick knows how he will soon be spending some of his time.
“I’ve been asked by Pittsburg County Emergency Management to serve as a law enforcement liaison,” Wansick said. “If I can help them, or work with another agency, I will do that.”
After graduating from McAlester High School in 1977, Wansick entered a criminal justice program at the University of Oklahoma — interrupted when he became a police officer. Except for a brief stint with another law enforcement agency, Wansick spent his career with the MPD.
He fondly remembers his time on the Buffaloes football team and his coach, Charley North — who later became an assistant coach at OU, working with Barry Switzer and Gary Gibbs. North also served as an assistant coach at Arkansas, Alabama, Texas A&M and Texas Christian University.
“He was one of the most important influences on my life,” Wansick said. As a Buff, Wansick learned things such as dedication and teamwork.
Those traits served him well when he became a McAlester police patrolman, serving as a corporal, sergeant and then patrol lieutenant. From 1994 until 2004, he served as a lieutenant in the city’s Criminal Investigation Division. He then served as patrol captain from 2004 until 2010, before returning to the CID as captain of detectives.
In July 2013, Stasiak appointed him interim police chief, then named him police chief that September.
Wansick’s experiences through his career have covered the emotional spectrum.
“There’s sadness,” Wansick said. Three weeks after he joined the force, fellow MPD officers Ronnie Fox and David Sheehan died in a plane crash while in an aircraft searching for marijuana patches in the Jackfork area.
Wansick’s recalled how during his time with MPD, fellow officers Herbert “Heavy Duty” McIntosh and Mitch Weeks both died of heart attacks while on-duty.
Homicide investigations are the most intense, Wanck said. “As a detective, you put your heart and soul into it,” he said, because a person has taken another’s life.
He said he remembers trying to comfort good people because they, or a family member, have just gone through a tragedy.
But there’s another side, too. The best part is when you can help people, he said. In addition to helping crime victims, It could be as simple as helping someone’s who’s ran out of gas or helping a stranded traveler get a car started.
“McAlester police are pretty good about helping people that other agencies might not address,” said Wansick.
One case had unexpected results.
Wansick once had a reason to go a McAlester school, because of some missing contraband. Since the two usual school administrators were away at a meeting, Wansick met with the acting administrator.
“She was the one I had to interact with,” he said.
After the meeting, they kept up their acquaintance, began dating and about a year later, they were married. Chief Wansick and Dr. Janet Wansick have three adult children and yes, they are still interacting.
Gary Wansick has lots of praise for McAlester police officers.
“They’re dedicated, loyal, ethical and hardworking,” said Wansick.
He said he “absolutely” benefited from working with them.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com
