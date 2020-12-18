Eastern Oklahoma State College announced it will be limiting fans and imposing health and safety protocols during basketball games when the season starts in January.
In a release this week, EOSC announced the decision to limit fan attendance due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and Eastern Athletic Director Matt Parker said that while it was a tough choice, it was made with the health and safety of everyone involved in mind.
“We’re disappointed that we will have to limit the number of fans who can watch the men’s and women’s basketball teams in person this season,” Parker said. “However, we feel this plan will help us keep our student-athletes, staff and fans safe during the pandemic, which is our top priority.”
Capacity inside the C.C. Dunlap Fieldhouse will be limited to approximately 25%, or around 170 people. Masks and social distancing will also be mandatory for those in attendance, as well as other safety guidelines established by the NJCAA Region II conference.
According to the release, Eastern’s season ticket sales make up 37% of available seating capacity, forcing EOSC to make some more decisions concerning season tickets and general admission.
Members of the Mountaineers and Lady Mountaineers basketball teams will receive two tickets each to give to family and/or friends, and visiting teams will be allotted 40 tickets for fans.
Due to this, Parker said EOSC will not be able to sell general admission tickets, and only those with names on the pass list will be allowed to enter.
“Unfortunately, this leaves almost no available seating for general admission tickets. Fans will not be able to enter the gym without having their name on the pass list,” Parker said. “This was an incredibly difficult decision to make, and we will miss having all of our fans at the game. But these actions provide the best opportunity for our student-athletes to stay healthy and remain competitive for the entire basketball season.”
At the time of the release, Oklahoma had crossed over 33,000 active positive cases of COVID-19, with more than 300 of those in Pittsburg County and more than 50 cases in Latimer County — where the EOSC’s main campus is located —, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
The school emphasized that masks or face coverings will be required to be worn at all times, except when eating or drinking, and that there will be designated seating areas for both home and visiting fans in attendance.
To help allow more fans to see the teams play, EOSC’s Mountaineer Radio and TV will broadcast select games live online for free. Interested fans can check for a complete schedule at radio.eosc.edu.
The Mountaineers and Lady Mountaineers are scheduled to begin their seasons in late January — with the Lady Mountaineers appearing at the Hill College Classic on Jan. 22-23, and the Mountaineers facing off with Odessa at the University of Central Oklahoma on Jan. 25.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
