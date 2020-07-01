WILBURTON — More than 600 Eastern Oklahoma State College students recently received emergency federal funding provided by the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to assist them with unexpected costs incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In late March, the CARES Act was passed by Congress and signed into law. It established the Higher Education Emergency Relief fund to be used by colleges and universities for emergency financial aid grants for students who have expenses related to the disruption of campus operations due to the pandemic.
Students who met basic eligibility criteria for federal financial aid received a cash grant.
“Eastern has distributed $399,168 to 604 students with payments ranging from $189 to $756 depending on the number of credit hours the students were enrolled in during the spring 2020 semester,” said Trisha White, Eastern’s Director of Finance.
White said Eastern received a total of $468,784 from the CARES Act and is still processing the remaining funds for students who meet federal eligibility requirements.
To be eligible for a CARES Act funding distribution, students must have been enrolled in face-to-face classes during the spring 2020 semester and be eligible to apply for Title IV federal financial aid. International students, concurrent students and students enrolled in only online courses are not eligible per the U.S. Department of Education requirements.
Eastern is required to report information about distributions on its website at eosc.edu/righttoknow. For more information regarding CARES Act funds and student eligibility, contact the EOSC Business Office at 918-465-1831.
