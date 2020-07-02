WILBURTON — Eastern Oklahoma State College has announced plans to welcome students back to campus and offer in-person classes for the fall 2020 semester.
The College will offer both online and face-to-face classes with an additional flexible option for students to participate and interact with instructors by webcam during regularly scheduled class sessions.
Eastern President Dr. Janet Wansick said the plans were developed to add extra safety measures to protect students against the transmission of COVID-19.
“Eastern’s reopening plan was developed following input from returning and incoming students, faculty and staff, as well as recommendations form the Center for Disease Control and the Oklahoma Department of Health,” Wansick said. “We listened to our students’ concerns and suggestions and worked with our employees to create a safe and flexible plan to help students achieve their educational goals.”
Evening classes begin Aug. 10 and daytime classes begin Aug. 11 for the fall semester. All classes, regardless of original delivery format, and final exams will move online after the Thanksgiving break to reduce the risk of students traveling and possibly bringing the virus back to campus.
Students, faculty and staff will be strongly encouraged to wear face coverings and masks in all public areas of campus. However, Wansick said they are not required at this time.
“As we continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and the rising number of positive cases in Oklahoma, our plans could change if we feel the circumstances require it,” Wansick said. “We all have to work together and use the best resources and information available to make decisions that are in the best interest of the health and safety of our students, faculty and staff.”
Eastern’s reopening plan details enhanced measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including increasing disinfection and cleaning protocols, providing free hand sanitizer stations in every building, and maintaining social distancing guidelines. Residential housing in Wilburton will be open to students with additional restrictions on guests and common areas. Eastern’s athletics staff is preparing for competition this fall and will follow all NJCAA guidelines to ensure a safe environment for student athletes and fans.
Eastern’s Wilburton and McAlester campuses will reopen for in-person services for current and prospective students on July 15. The campuses will be open to the public on Aug. 3. Remote services for enrollment and advisement will continue to be available.
Enrollment is now open for the fall semester. For more information about Eastern’s reopening plan and how to enroll, visit eosc.edu/reopening.
