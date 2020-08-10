The District 18 District Attorney’s office in McAlester will be closed to the public after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
District 18 District Attorney Chuck Sullivan said his office is following the recommended guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“The CDC suggests quarantining for two weeks,” Sullivan said. “So our office will be closed to the public for that time. We will be open again on August 24."
Sullivan said despite his office working from home for the next two weeks, necessary court appearances will still be made.
“Pursuant to the judges being comfortable with our being there,” Sullivan said.
Those needing to make payments to the DA’s office are asked to use the drop slot in front of the district attorney's courthouse annex building at 109 East Carl Albert Parkway in McAlester. A legible name and date of birth must be written on the money order.
Payments can also be made by calling 1-888-604-7888 or online at www.govpaynow.com with the following location codes:
4454 bogus check restitution, 4455 restitution, 4456 supervision, 4457 991 costs; and 4458 for drug tests.
According to GovPayNet, a service charge applies to each transaction. The amount of this charge will be provided to the cardholder for acknowledgment and acceptance prior to completion of a transaction. This processing fee is: Payments via Web/GovSwipe will incur a 3.5%, minimum service fee $3.50; Payments via Call Center/Live Agent will incur a 5% fee, minimum service fee $5.00.
Contact Derrick James
