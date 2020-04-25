Robert Florenzano said he wanted to honor Crowder High School seniors after regular routines and ceremonies were upended amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The Crowder Public Schools superintendent said he met with seniors — while practicing social distancing — to piece together a video congratulating them on their high school careers.
“With all this and our poor seniors, we wanted to do something for them,” Florenzano said.
“I want to make sure they all have a copy of it before it’s over because this is something that they’ll remember forever,” he added.
Florenzano said he saw other schools honoring seniors with inspirational quotes in a videos.
He said the videos inspired his idea for the Crowder seniors.
“I thought it would be good if they something like those videos with pictures instead of quotes,” Florenzano said.
Florenzano said he met with the seniors individually and in small groups to record a clip of them catching their photo and throwing it to the other side.
He said the students who met in small groups enjoyed interacting with each other and shared some laughs. He also thanked Sherri Dalley, Amber Crow and Ragan Munger for their help.
The clips were pieced together so it appears the seniors are throwing their pictures to another member of their class.
“It was good for me because I haven’t seen them in so long and I’ve missed them since we’ve been out so long,” Florenzano said.
Florenzano said he has seen this year’s senior class through their entire high school career.
He said parents and family have reacted positively to the video and he hopes to get everyone interested a copy as soon as possible.
“I’ve told parents, I’ve texted a few, I’ve emailed a few, I’ve put it on Facebook, (the News-Capital) has put it on Facebook, and I’m hoping that everyone will get it,” Florenzano said.
Florenzano said anyone interested in getting a copy of the video can contact the school office.
As for Crowder’s plans for graduation, Florenzano said the commencement ceremony is indefinitely postponed.
“I guarantee I’m doing something — maybe in July, but I’m hoping sooner,” Florenzano said. “But as soon as we get the ‘go,’ our school is set to set something up quick. We only need a couple weeks to put something together.”
Florenzano said he hopes all students will be able to attend the future ceremony, but the school will make special arrangement for those who will not be available.
“I’ve learned how to do Zoom now, although I’m not the best,” Florenzano said with a chuckle. “But I’ve actually learned a little more about it and it would be nice to have something like that available…if we have to.”
Contact Adrian O’Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
