Nearly a third of the patients who are hospitalized at the McAlester Regional Health Center are COVID-19 patients.
"We have 21 COVID patient beds," said MRHC Chief Executive Officer David Keith. "That's a little over a third of our patients."
That's based on an average daily census at the McAlester hospital of 65 patients, including both COVID and non-COVID patients, Keith said.
While COVID-19 patients are filling almost a third of the patients beds at the MRHC, the average is even higher when it comes to the Intensive Care Unit.
"Our ICU is about 100 percent COVID patients," Keith said.
What does that mean for the hospital?
"We're concerned," Keith said. "We're getting close to capacity."
What about the large hospital tent, called the Western Shelter, that had temporarily been placed outside the hospital on the facility's west side and outfitted with a generator and the capacity to place hospital beds inside it?
The Western Shelter, supplied by the Oklahoma State Department of Health and put in place by workers including emergency management and McAlester Fire Department personnel, had remained in place for several weeks until it was dismantled and put away after it wasn't needed.
Is there a chance the hospital may ask for it to be put up again due to an influx of patients?
Keith said that's unlikely.
"Even if we put up the shelter, we're getting close to capacity," Keith said, referring both to patients and the hospital staff who can provide care for them.
MRHC has faced other issues, because the hospital obviously still has non-COVID patients as well.
"We've had to hold with other challenges," Keith said.
Some non-COVID patients have had to stay in the emergency department until a regular hospital bed became available sometimes for several days, Keith said.
Not all of the COVID-19 patients are from the McAlester or Pittsburg County areas. Some are from the Southeastern Oklahoma region, while others have transferred in from other parts of the state because hospitals in their home areas were filled. Some patients have also transferred to MRHC from others states, Keith said.
Most though, have been from Oklahoma, said MRHC Infection Preventionist Amy Rember.
Some COVID-19 patients have had long stays at the McAlester hospital.
"We've had some COVID patients for over a month," Keith said.
Keith noted the McAlester hospital is not the only one to face challenges during the pandemic.
"The whole health system is clogged right now," Keith said.
Vaccinations were set to begin Thursday for some MRHC personnel on the front lines in caring for COVID-19 patients. Hospital workers involved in COVID-19 care can volunteer to take the vaccination, which has been given Emergency Use Authorization through the federal Food and Drug Administration.
