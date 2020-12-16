McAlester city councilors were set to hold a special meeting Thursday night to consider passing a new ordinance requiring a mask or other protective facial covering be worn in places where social distancing is not being conducted.
The meeting is set for 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec, 17, in the Clark Bass Building on the McAlester Campus of Eastern Oklahoma State College. A public hearing is also on the agenda to be held prior to a vote on the matter.
It marks the second attempt by Mayor John Browne to have an emergency declaration included as part of the city’s latest mask mandate ordinance.
Browne previously attempted to have the emergency clause attached during the council’s regular Dec. 8 meeting — but pulled the item from the meeting agenda after he said City Attorney Joe Ervin determined it should have been posted as a new ordinance and not as an amendment to an existing one.
Prior to that, city councilors had voted 5-to-2 during their Nov. 24 council meeting to extend the city’s then-existing mask mandate, which had been about expire.
Although city councilors voted to extend the mask mandate by the 5-to-2 vote, a companion provision to declare it an emergency so it would take effect immediately upon passage failed to meet the required five-vote threshold and failed by a vote of 4-to-3
As a result, the Nov. 24 mask mandate is not set to go into effect until 30 days after the ordinance passed, which will be on Dec. 25, Christmas Day.
Browne, in attempt to have the mask mandate go into effect sooner, then reset the matter for another vote on the emergency declaration at the Dec. 8 regular council meeting — the one where he later said he pulled it from the agenda because the city attorney determined a new ordinance was needed.
That leaves different possible results for the scheduled Thursday night meeting, including:
• The council could pass an ordinance and emergency declaration, meaning a new mask mandate would take effect immediately upon passage Thursday evening.
• City councilors could pass a new mask mandate, but again fail to pass the emergency declaration — meaning it would not take effect until 30 days after Dec. 17.
• The city council could take no action or decide not to pass a new mask mandate.
The item is listed on the agenda to “Consider and act upon an ordinance amending Chapter 24, Health and Public Welfare of the McAlester City Code, amending Article IV, COVID-19, Pandemic Face Coverings,repealing all conflicting ordinances, providing for severability and declaring an emergency.”
EOSC’s McAlester Campus is at 1802 College Ave.
