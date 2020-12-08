McAlester city councilors did not vote Tuesday night on whether to pass an emergency declaration for the city's new mask mandate during the council's regular Dec. 8 meeting.
That means the city is still without a mask mandate in effect, for now. The city's mask mandate which passed Nov. 24 remains set to go into effect Dec. 25, on Christmas Day — but McAlester Mayor John Browne still hopes to garner enough council support to put it into effect a week earlier.
Browne pulled the item from the Dec. 8 meeting agenda before city councilors took vote during their regular Dec. 8 meeting on the McAlester Campus of Eastern Oklahoma State College.
He plans to set the matter for a special meeting at 6 p.m. next Thursday, Dec. 17, also on Eastern's McAlester Campus.
Browne, who had requested the Tuesday night vote in another attempt to pass an emergency declaration, said after the meeting he decided to pull it after conferring with City Attorney Joe Ervin.
The mayor said he believed state law would have allowed a vote on the matter to continue as planned Tuesday night, since it was a vote on whether to pass an emergency declaration regarding the mask mandate the city had originally passed by a 5-2 vote during the council's Nov. 24 meeting.
However, Ervin determined that the City Charter required a different action and the council should vote on a mask mandate as a new ordinance and then vote on an emergency declaration if that ordinance passes, the mayor said.
"When we have the special meeting, we will be voting on the ordinance again," the mayor said, referring to the planned Dec. 17 meeting.
If the same situation should arise that occurred Nov. 24, when the council passed a mask mandate but failed to pass an emergency declaration to accompany the measure, then any ordinance passed Dec. 17 would not go into effect until 30 days following that date.
Should the council pass both a new mask mandate and an emergency declaration, it would go into effect immediately upon passage on the night of Dec. 17.
If the new measure does not pass Dec. 17, conceivably the previous one would remain in effect, meaning it would go into effect Dec. 25 as previously scheduled.
Browne said after the Tuesday night meeting several people told him Dec. 17 is the same night as the $10,000 Giveaway in Downtown McAlester — but the mayor said he's still sticking to the Dec. 17 date, even if the $10,000 Giveaway is the same evening.
"I'm not changing it again," Browne said of the planned special meeting date. "Hopefully, we can get in and get out" and anybody who wants can to go to the $10K giveaway will have time to do so, he said.
City councilors were scheduled to reconsider the failed Nov. 24 emergency declaration at the request of Browne, who said it made no sense for the city council to pass the mask mandate — but then fail to pass the emergency measure that resulted in a 30-day delay before it took effect.
Browne said he had heard from numerous citizens who asked him to bring the matter back before the council Tuesday night in hopes of getting the emergency declaration passed this time.
McAlester's mask mandate requires that a mask or other protective face covering be worn in public settings where social distancing is not in place or being maintained.
Face covering means a covering or mask that fully covers a person's mouth, including, but not limited to, cloth face masks, towels, scarves and bandannas as recognized by the Centers for Disease Control, according to the city's ordinance.
During the original Nov. 24 vote on the matter to extend the mask mandate, city councilors who joined Browne in voting "yes" to pass the measure were Cully Stevens, Ward 2; James Brown, Ward 4; Billy Jack Boatright, Ward 5 and Zach Prichard, Ward 6.
Voting "no" on Nov. 24 in opposition to extending the face mask mandate were Ward 1 Councilor Weldon Smith and Ward 3 Councilor Steve Cox, with the measure passing by a 5-2 margin.
A companion measure to declare an emergency so it would take effect immediately required a five-vote threshold for passage. It appeared that would be no problem since the first measure had passed by the five-vote margin — but Boatright then joined with Smith and Cox to vote "no" on the emergency declaration, leaving it one vote shy of required five-vote threshold to declare an emergency.
As a result, the measure was not set to go into effect until 30 days after passage of the vote to extend the mandate. With the countdown beginning on Nov. 25, the day after the original vote extending the mask mandate passed, it is currently set to go into effect on Dec. 25, Christmas Day.
