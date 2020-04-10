OKLAHOMA CITY – Governor Stitt has approved more than 450 offenders for commutations to decrease prison overcrowding and reduce the risk of a COVID-19 outbreak.
“We’ve been working diligently with the Pardon and Parole Board to safely reduce the prison population amidst the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Governor Kevin Stitt. “In these unprecedented times, we must take action while safeguarding our Department of Corrections staff, inmate population and the public.”
We are recommending inmates self-quarantine for a period of 14 days if they’re coming from a facility with a known case. The Department of Health is also working with the Department of Corrections to provide COVID-19 tests to anyone who needs one.
Totals commutations:
· 452 approved for commutation
· 404 approved to time served and will be released on 4/16/20
March 1269 Commutation Docket (371 total)
· 349 offenders from the drug possession docket
· 22 offenders from the property docket
· 361 commuted to time served
· 10 commuted to 1 year
December Commutation Docket (81 total)
· 81 approved for commutation
· 43 commuted to time served
Individuals will be released on 4/16/20 once the paperwork is processed by the Department of Corrections.
The News-Capital is working to get a list of prisoners from the area who received a commutation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.