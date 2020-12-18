Here are some details regarding the annual Community Christmas Dinner.
1 When will this year’s Community Christmas Dinner be held?
It will be held on Christmas Day, Dec. 25.
2 Who can participate in the Community Christmas Dinner?
All McAlester and Krebs residents can participate. There are no age or income guidelines. It is open to everyone who lives in the McAlester or Krebs city limits.
3 How will the the dinner be served?
All of the meals will be delivered by volunteers. No sit-down dinner will be served at a central location and no meals will be available for carryout. The goal is for volunteers to have all of the meals delivered by 1 p.m. on Christmas Day.
4 What’s the procedure to sign up to participate?
Reservations can be made in two different ways. McAlester or Krebs residents can phone 918 421-2920. They can also sign up online by going to mcalesterChristmas.com. Either way, the caller should designate the number of meals being ordered.
The online site includes spaces for those making reservations to include their name, an email, which is optional; phone number, address, and the number of meals needed. It also includes a space for any special instructions, such as a locked or closed gate, any pets in the yard, should the meals be left by the front door or any other instructions that are needed.
5 What can someone do to help?
Those who would like to help deliver meals on Christmas morning can phone the 918 421-2920 number. Information will be provided on when to report and where deliveries need to be made.
Also, those who want to help with a contributions can mail donations to McAlester Community Christmas; P.O. Box 291; McAlester, OK; 74502.
