Pittsburg County commissioners met with Associate District Judge Tim Mills on Monday regarding security and COVID-19 protocols at the county courthouse.
District 2 Commissioner Kevin Smith said he became concerned after learning that members of the McAlester High School's mock trial team were meeting in Mills' courtroom, sometimes after hours and on Sundays, to practice in a courtroom setting.
Smith said he became aware of the after-hours meetings when he stopped by the courthouse one evening and heard voices coming from upstairs.
Knowing that no members of the public would ordinarily be in the courthouse at that time, Smith said he went upstairs and saw the mock trial procedures taking place in Judge Mills' courtroom, with Mills and several other adults present.
Smith said he felt concerned and wondered if everyone inside had their temperatures checked and went through the normal screening procedures that are required to enter the Pittsburg County Courthouse, including several procedures previously put in place by the courts.
County Commission Chairman/District 3 Commissioner Ross Selman said Monday other concerns included students opening courthouse doors from the inside so other students could enter it.
"We're having deals with kids letting kids in," Selman said. He said he spoke with former District 18 District Judge James Bland, who works with the mock trial teams, and he was told "that wouldn't happen anymore."
Judge Mills told the commissioners Monday, the teams normally practice on four days, including Sunday, when the courthouse is normally closed. He said it may be possible to hold some of the Sunday practices at the high school.
"We've been doing this for 11 years now," Mills said of the mock trial activities. "I understand the novel part of this is the COVID."
"I'm not going to say that on occasion somebody didn't open the door for somebody and let them in," Mills said.
District 1 Commissioner Charlie Rogers asked how many kids were involved in the mock trial teams.
"I would say no more than 20," Mills said.
After further discussion it was decided that Mills will notify the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office when future mock trial preparations are underway at the courthouse to make sure proper security in place.
Smith also referred to health protocols. Ordinarily, a courtroom used on a Friday might not have to be disinfected before it is used again on Monday, because three days have passed, Smith said — referring to the time some health professionals say it takes the COVID-19 virus to dissipate from a hard surface.
However, if the courtroom is used on a Sunday, then the courtroom would need to be disinfected again before it is used on a Monday, Smith said. He said the commissioners could borrow equipment to spray disinfectant in the courtroom from McAlester/Pittsburg County Office of Emergency Management Director Kevin Enloe if it is needed.
Mills offered to help in that capacity following the mock trial preparations, if he can access the needed equipment.
"If you make it available, I'll spray it before I leave," Mills said.
Mock trials consist of student teams portraying defendants and attorneys in a courtroom sitting, while their performances are evaluated by real-life attorneys and judges. Last year the MHS mock trial Team Black finished third in the state, while Team Gold placed seventh.
Smith said the concerns was not with the students entering the courthouse and using the courtroom, but rather if proper procedures and protocols were being followed.
"We don't have a problem with these kids using the facilities," Smith said. "We wanted to make sure everybody is following the same security protocols and COVID-19 protocols."
