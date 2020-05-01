After May 4, Choctaw Nation Health Services Authority will be changing COVID-19 testing times at the McAlester clinic. The new testing hours will be from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Monday - Friday.
CNHSA began offering COVID-19 testing to the general public at its McAlester clinic April 20. The Choctaw Nation Health Clinic in McAlester currently offers drive-through COVID-19 testing Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Patients are asked to bring their insurance cards as insurance reimbursement will be accepted as full payment with no out of pocket expense to the patient. Insurance cards are not required for testing.
Screening will take place outside of the facility located at 1127 S. George Nigh Expressway, weather permitting, to reduce potential exposure to other patients and staff.
Tents are located in parking lot areas and stocked with necessary medical equipment to assess patients quickly for potential infection of COVID-19. The areas are designed as drive-throughs, so patients do not exit their vehicle. The tents keep patients separated from the healthy population while providing quick and timely care.
Lab test result times may vary, with a current average wait of 5 to 7 days.
Criteria for testing:
- Must be at least 18 years old or accompanied by an adult
- Must have valid photo ID
- Must be able to drive safely through the test site
- No walk-ups or bicycles
- No pets in the vehicle
- Exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with a positive COVID-19 case
- If applicable, provide health insurance card and/or CDIB or tribal affiliation verification (not required)
- Provider orders or referral preferred, but not required.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.