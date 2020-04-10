DURANT – Walmart has partnered with the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma to provide thousands of pounds of fresh fruits and vegetables to be distributed to Certificate of Degree of Indian Blood (CDIB) card holders throughout southeastern Oklahoma.
The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma and Walmart want to ensure anyone with a CDIB card throughout the Nation’s 10 ½ counties has access to fresh fruits and vegetables.
Southeastern Ice will deliver the food to areas throughout the 10.5 counties. Grant, McAlester, Broken Bow and Pocola casinos.
On Saturday, April 11, the food will be distributed from the following locations: Durant, Grant, McAlester, Broken Bow and Pocola, under the casino awnings as a drive-thru service.
WHAT:
The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma is offering a safe drive-thru pantry for community members who need help during COVID-19. One bag of fruits and one bag of vegetables will be given to each drive-thru vehicle. Food will be distributed until supplies run out.
WHO:
Community members needing assistance
DATE:
Saturday, April 11
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant
4216 S Highway 69/75
Durant, OK 74701
9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Choctaw Casino & Resort – Grant
1516 US 271
Grant, OK 74738
12:30 p.m. 3:30 p.m.
Choctaw Casino & Resort – Pocola
3400 Choctaw Road
Pocola, OK 74902
9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Choctaw Casino - McAlester
1638 S George Nigh Expy
McAlester, OK 74501
11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Choctaw Casino – Broken Bow
1790 S Park Dr.
Broken Bow, OK 74728
