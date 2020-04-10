Choctaw Nation photo

Food arrived today at Choctaw Casino & Resort -Durant facility. It was unloaded, sorted, and bagged into vegetable and fruit bags.

Photo by: Christian Toews, Choctaw Nation

DURANT – Walmart has partnered with the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma to provide thousands of pounds of fresh fruits and vegetables to be distributed to Certificate of Degree of Indian Blood (CDIB) card holders throughout southeastern Oklahoma.

The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma and Walmart want to ensure anyone with a CDIB card throughout the Nation’s 10 ½ counties has access to fresh fruits and vegetables.

Southeastern Ice will deliver the food to areas throughout the 10.5 counties. Grant, McAlester, Broken Bow and Pocola casinos.

On Saturday, April 11, the food will be distributed from the following locations: Durant, Grant, McAlester, Broken Bow and Pocola, under the casino awnings as a drive-thru service.

WHAT:

The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma is offering a safe drive-thru pantry for community members who need help during COVID-19. One bag of fruits and one bag of vegetables will be given to each drive-thru vehicle. Food will be distributed until supplies run out.

WHO:

Community members needing assistance

DATE:

Saturday, April 11

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant

4216 S Highway 69/75

Durant, OK 74701

9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Choctaw Casino & Resort – Grant

1516 US 271

Grant, OK 74738

12:30 p.m. 3:30 p.m.

Choctaw Casino & Resort – Pocola

3400 Choctaw Road

Pocola, OK 74902

9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Choctaw Casino - McAlester

1638 S George Nigh Expy

McAlester, OK 74501

11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Choctaw Casino – Broken Bow

1790 S Park Dr.

Broken Bow, OK 74728 

