The Choctaw Nation Health Services Authority (CNHSA) is continuing to distribute meals to children at 11 locations.
“We are currently serving over 12,425 shelf stable meals and snacks per week across the 11 sites,” says Robin Linam, Choctaw Nation Nutrition Program Assistant Clerk. “We look forward to expanding our sites in the New Year and in the future providing meals in all 10.5 counties.”
Over the Christmas break, sites will be closed on Thursday, December 24 and Friday, December 25. In addition, Springhill Baptist Church will be shut down for 2 weeks. Outside of these exceptions, the chart below shows where you can get your children shelf stable meals and snacks for the week.
Free meals that meet federal nutrition guidelines are provided to all children ages 18 years and under at approved Summer Food Service Program sites in areas with significant concentration of low-income children. Meals will be provided daily, free of charge for all children. Currently the program is extended through September 2021.
Meals will be provided at the sites and times listed below:
Location Address Day of the Week Available Pick-Up Times Buffalo Valley / Butcher Block Saturdays 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Durant: Choctaw Wellness Center 2750 Big Lots Dr
Durant, OK 74701
Monday – Thursday (snacks only) 3:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Howe: Springhill Baptist Church 18210 State Highway 83
Howe, OK 74940
Wednesdays (as a grab and go for 7 days of food) 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. Poteau: Leflore County Boy’s and Girl’s Club 301 Clayton Ave
Poteau, OK 74953
Monday - Friday (Fridays will have Saturday & Sunday meals as well) 3:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. Poteau: Millennium Community Services 1212 Reynolds Ave
Poteau, OK 74953
Monday - Friday (Fridays will have Saturday & Sunday meals as well) 3:00 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. Poteau: Ruben White Health Clinic 109 Kerr Ave
Poteau, OK 74953
Monday – Friday (snacks only) Red Oak: Senior Center 205 N Main St
Red Oak, OK 74563
Tuesdays 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Spiro: Choctaw Nation Community Center 19400 AES Rd
Spiro, OK 74959
Monday - Friday (Fridays will have Saturday & Sunday meals as well) 2:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. Talihina: Choctaw Nation Youth Center Monday - Friday Talihina: Millennium Community Services 904 Dallas St
Talihina, OK 74571
Thursdays (as a grab and go for 7 days of food) 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. Wilburton: Choctaw Nation Community Center 1056 NW 1003 Ave
Wilburton, OK 74578
Mondays (as a grab and go for 7 days of food) 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
