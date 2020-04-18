Choctaw Nation Health Services Authority (CNHSA) will open COVID-19 testing to the general public at its McAlester clinic beginning Monday, April 20.
The Choctaw Nation Health Clinic in McAlester will offer drive-through COVID-19 testing Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. starting April 20. Patients are asked to bring their insurance cards as insurance reimbursement will be accepted as full payment with no out of pocket expense to the patient. Insurance cards are not required for testing.
Screening will take place outside of the facility located at 1127 S. George Nigh Expressway, weather permitting, to reduce potential exposure to other patients and staff.
“In response to the increase of cases in Pittsburg County, we’ve decided to open testing to the public to help individuals and health systems better combat the spread.” said Todd Hallmark, Executive Officer for CNHSA.
Tents are located in parking lot areas and stocked with necessary medical equipment to assess patients quickly for potential infection of COVID-19. The areas are designed as drive-throughs, so patients do not exit their vehicle. The tents keep patients separated from the healthy population while providing quick and timely care.
Lab test result times may vary, with a current average wait of 5 to 7 days.
Criteria for testing:
Must be at least 18 years old or accompanied by an adult
Must have valid photo ID
Must be able to drive safely through the test site
No walk-ups or bicycles
No pets in the vehicle
Exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with a positive COVID-19 case
If applicable, provide health insurance card and/or CDIB or tribal affiliation verification (not required)
Provider orders or referral preferred, but not required.
