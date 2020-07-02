The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma announced Thursday it will require everyone on tribal property to wear masks until further notice.
Thursday’s announcement comes days after the tribe made masks mandatory for visitors on all Choctaw Casino properties.
"With the increase of cases nationwide and the CDC recommendation to wear masks when in a public setting, Choctaw Nation leadership decided it would be best to implement this rule to keep our associates, tribal members and guests as safe as possible when visiting one of our locations," said Director of Public Relations, Division of Commerce Kristina Humenesky.
Humenesky also said the decision to mandate masks was made after reviewing two key health indicators — hospital bed utilization and intensive care unit bed utilization by COVID-19 patients as a percentage of total bed capacity for Oklahoma and key markets in Texas and Arkansas.
According to the tribe "Health and emergency management professionals have designated trigger points for each key indicator that CNO will use as a base standard to either move into a new phase or remain in the current phase. If the key indicators remain below the designated trigger points, the Recovery Plan will progress on the dates provided. If the key indicators exceed the designated trigger points, CNO will not move to the next phase as currently scheduled. The key indicators are based on hospital and ICU bed utilization in the 10.5 counties of CNO as well as the states of Oklahoma, Texas and Arkansas."
The tribe entered Phase Three of reopening on June 12.
"During this recovery phase, all CNO operations will be reopened. It is possible that additional processes implemented throughout pandemic may be adopted as more permanent processes just as temporary guidelines established through Phase One recovery and Phase Two recovery could be extended or rescinded," the Choctaw Nation stated.
According to Humenesky, as of June 29, there were a total of 60 tribal employees who have tested positive for COVID-19.
"All associates are required daily to attest to being COVID-19 symptom free as they report to work," Humenesky said. "We’ve recently implemented a weekly COVID-19 update for all associates for their awareness. As of June 29, 2020, a total of 60 positive COVID-19 cases involving CNO associates have occurred. CNO's current workforce, spread across several locations, has 10,108 associates. The 60 positive cases represent far less than 1% of the total CNO workforce."
Any associates who are determined to have had direct contact with a positive COVID-19 employee are placed into a 14-day quarantine period.
"The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma is investigating each reported associate exposure to COVID-19, using our contact tracing program. This effort was created in collaboration with Choctaw Nation Health Services Authority, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Oklahoma State Department of Health," Humenesky said. "Direct contact determinations are made during contact tracing investigations. Any associate with direct contacts are placed in quarantine status to prevent the spread of the pandemic. Associates sent home due to a positive test, or direct contact determination, receive full pay and benefits during the prescribed 14-day quarantine period."
Tribal officials also announced Thursday that all Choctaw Princess Pageants have officially been canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
On Monday, the tribe announced the cancellation of the 2020 Labor Day Festival due to the ongoing pandemic.
“Previously, there were plans to hold a scaled-back version of the Choctaw Nation Labor Day Festival on Sept. 4-6,” said Chief Gary Batton. “However, out of an abundance of caution during the ongoing global pandemic, we are saddened to announce the cancellation of this important cultural event.”
As of Thursday, the 10-and-a-half counties of the Choctaw Nation had 238 active cases of COVID-19 with a total of 892 cumulative positive cases, 640 recoveries, and 14 deaths, according to the Oklahoma Department of Health.
The tribe on June 12 stopped its daily reporting of COVID-19 numbers on social media that reflected COVID-19 numbers and testing within the Choctaw Nation. At the time of the last advisory, the tribe reported 384 cumulative positive cases and nine deaths in the tribal area.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.