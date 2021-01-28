Individuals older than 40 with a Certificate Degree of Indian Blood who live in southeast Oklahoma are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine through Choctaw Nation.
The Choctaw Nation announced this week the tribe’s Health Services Authority is moving forward with its tiered plan to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to more tribal members — making it available to anyone in Tier 3.
“Due to limited vaccine supply, we are focused on initially providing the vaccine to CDIB cardholders,” Choctaw Nation Executive Officer of Health Todd Hallmark said in a press release. “We understand the need for non-cardholders to get their vaccination and encourage families to watch the Oklahoma State guidelines for more information.”
Anyone qualifying under Choctaw Nation’s Tier 3 is now eligible to make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Tier 3 includes CDIB card holders older than 40 and their household members who have a CDIB card who live within the 10-and-a-half counties in the tribe’s boundaries or are a current patient.
The tribe’s Diabetes Wellness Center in Talihina will also begin offering the COVID-19 vaccine to patients of the center during scheduled appointment times.
“Being able to offer the COVID-19 vaccination to our diabetes patients during their visits to the DWC will bring an additional level of comfort and convenience to a vulnerable population,” Tamela Cannady, CNHSA director of preventive health, said in a press release.
Tribal members and CDIB card holders who were eligible in the first two tiers will continue to be offered appointments to receive the vaccine. These include Choctaw and other CDIB elders, teachers, tribal police, Choctaw Nation childcare workers, and healthcare workers who are CDIB cardholders with proof of employment.
Individuals that fall under the current guidelines can call 1-800-349-7026 and choose option 6 to make an appointment.
The Choctaw Nation began receiving COVID-19 vaccines through a partnership with Indian Health Services and has both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, with the Pfizer vaccine primarily available at the Talihina location and Moderna at the outlying clinics.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
